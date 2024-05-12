RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet cut RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $48.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.68. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $79.46.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. RCI Hospitality’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RCI Hospitality

In other RCI Hospitality news, CEO Eric Scott Langan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 703,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,341,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

