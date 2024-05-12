Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 14.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 37.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Robert Half by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 67,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $985,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $70.76 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.04.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Robert Half

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.