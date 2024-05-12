Robert W. Baird Cuts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $28.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ACAD opened at $15.25 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,523.48 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,626.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $59,340.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,977.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,639 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 174,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.