Robert W. Baird Cuts AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $58.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised AZEK from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $46.10 on Thursday. AZEK has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,208,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $467,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,457,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,232 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AZEK by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,482,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,082,000 after buying an additional 413,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,152,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,852,000 after buying an additional 42,132 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,632,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,951,000 after buying an additional 516,523 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AZEK by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,697,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,234,000 after buying an additional 853,656 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in AZEK by 11.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,428,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,210,000 after acquiring an additional 246,212 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

