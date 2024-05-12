Robert W. Baird Cuts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $150.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EA. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EA

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $127.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.45. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $111,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,967.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,272 shares of company stock worth $4,420,459 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.