Robert W. Baird Increases Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target to $6.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.97. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $252.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Thoughtworks by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

