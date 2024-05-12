Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $92.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AKAM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.86.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,753 shares of company stock worth $3,368,303. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,963 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,932,009,000 after acquiring an additional 124,359 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,935,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $319,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $325,242,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at $218,201,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,922,166 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,788,000 after purchasing an additional 56,782 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

