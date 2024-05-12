Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $35.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 103.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,582 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $364,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 49.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 290,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after buying an additional 96,026 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 96.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

