Ryvyl (RVYL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVYL opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 4.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. Ryvyl has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

