Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

SAFT opened at $83.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Safety Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $65.78 and a 1 year high of $88.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.19.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safety Insurance Group

In other news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total transaction of $71,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Safety Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 98.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,467 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 298.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 24,260 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $15,266,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,155,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,784,000 after buying an additional 29,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.