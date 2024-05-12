Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.69

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.69 and last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 460237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

Get Samsara alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IOT. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IOT

Samsara Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. On average, analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 71,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $2,720,223.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,422 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $320,789.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 535,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,471,886.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 71,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $2,720,223.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,681,107 shares of company stock valued at $59,465,592 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Samsara by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Samsara by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Samsara by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 66,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.