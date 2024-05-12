Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.46

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.46 and last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 111126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 382,061 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 71,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the period.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

