Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.05

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.05 and last traded at $35.99, with a volume of 64580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,094,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,109,000 after buying an additional 3,392,325 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,995,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,990,000 after acquiring an additional 676,140 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,568,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,557,000 after acquiring an additional 190,961 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,098,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,257,000 after acquiring an additional 88,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,574,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after purchasing an additional 56,853 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

