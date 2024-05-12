Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.27

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.27 and last traded at $39.23, with a volume of 273581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.11.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

