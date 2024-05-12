Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 12,348.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 91,134 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 108.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 28,139 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 13.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,969,000 after buying an additional 328,426 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,030,000 after buying an additional 64,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,036,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.60.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $135.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $95.43 and a 12-month high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,298.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.