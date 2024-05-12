Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Sets New 1-Year High at $899.80

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 899.80 ($11.30) and last traded at GBX 894.40 ($11.24), with a volume of 5600051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 894 ($11.23).

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,713.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 846.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 784.68.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

