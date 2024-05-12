scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. scPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.22% and a negative return on equity of 97.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 million. On average, analysts expect scPharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

scPharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCPH opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.40. scPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

Further Reading

