SEA (SE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SEA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. SEA has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 270.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on SEA from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.21.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

