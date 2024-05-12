Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Stock Position Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 57.9% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 80.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

SEE stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $47.12.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEE

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.