Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.26

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.26 and last traded at $74.04, with a volume of 482908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shell Price Performance

Shell Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.23. The stock has a market cap of $238.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

Institutional Trading of Shell

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shell by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

