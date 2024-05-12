Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 6.2% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 132,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,783,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,863,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 123,976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 59,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $187.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,470,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,831 shares in the company, valued at $87,470,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,019,624,364.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 952,258,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,855,415,148.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,187,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,575,337 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.