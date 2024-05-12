Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

Several analysts have commented on SHLS shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,531,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,825,000 after acquiring an additional 171,273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,102,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,050,000 after buying an additional 1,179,834 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 220,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,221,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,278,000 after buying an additional 4,263,964 shares during the last quarter.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

