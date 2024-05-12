Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Downgraded by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

SHLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 9.6 %

SHLS stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.