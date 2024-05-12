Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at TD Cowen

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $28.34.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 71.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,221,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,964 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after buying an additional 2,864,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,416,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 301.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,522,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,206,000 after buying an additional 1,894,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 28.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,368,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after buying an additional 1,402,419 shares during the period.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

