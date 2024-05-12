Short Interest in AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Rises By 2,200.0%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $18.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.92. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

