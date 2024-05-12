Short Interest in Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL) Drops By 28.6%

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ABLLL opened at $25.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35. Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.6172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

