Short Interest in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Expands By 62.6%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the April 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ABEO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $9.01.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Abeona Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri acquired 10,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,432. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brendan M. O’malley purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $27,864.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 188,718 shares in the company, valued at $611,446.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vishwas Seshadri purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 31,758 shares of company stock worth $102,237. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 84.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,249,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,834 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 496,278 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 125.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 185,638 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 76.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 281,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 121,969 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

