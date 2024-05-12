Short Interest in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Drops By 36.5%

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the April 15th total of 37,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 691,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,127,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ACHL opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.76.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Achilles Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th.
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
