Short Interest in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Declines By 38.1%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the April 15th total of 212,700 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 229,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Antelope Enterprise Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of Antelope Enterprise stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Antelope Enterprise has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94.
