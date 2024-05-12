Short Interest in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Declines By 38.1%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the April 15th total of 212,700 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 229,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Antelope Enterprise Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Antelope Enterprise stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Antelope Enterprise has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94.

About Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

