Short Interest in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) Declines By 35.3%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the April 15th total of 8,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 34.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Cannabis

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,888,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 172,049 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 115.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 207,095 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,659,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43,236 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 5.1 %

ACB opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aurora Cannabis ( NASDAQ:ACB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.94 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 48.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.27%. Analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Featured Stories

