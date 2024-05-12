Short Interest in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Increases By 1,945.5%

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 1,945.5% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DSEEY opened at $7.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. Daiwa Securities Group has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.