Short Interest in Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Increases By 1,850.0%

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 1,850.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Good Gaming Price Performance
OTCMKTS GMER opened at 0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.02. Good Gaming has a fifty-two week low of 0.01 and a fifty-two week high of 0.04.
Good Gaming Company Profile
