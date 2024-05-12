Short Interest in Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Increases By 1,850.0%

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 1,850.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Good Gaming Price Performance

OTCMKTS GMER opened at 0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.02. Good Gaming has a fifty-two week low of 0.01 and a fifty-two week high of 0.04.

Good Gaming Company Profile

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants that want to compete at the high school or college level worldwide. It also develops MicroBuddies that combines Ethereum ERC721 non-fungible tokens (NFT), non-standard ERC20 tokens, and strategic gameplay to replicate and create NFTs.

