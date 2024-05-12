Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Rises By 1,846.4%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 624,800 shares, an increase of 1,846.4% from the April 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Subaru Trading Down 1.1 %
FUJHY opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.64. Subaru has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $11.76.
Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Subaru had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Subaru will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Subaru
About Subaru
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Subaru
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.