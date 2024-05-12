Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Rises By 1,846.4%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 624,800 shares, an increase of 1,846.4% from the April 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

FUJHY opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.64. Subaru has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $11.76.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Subaru had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Subaru will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Subaru Co. ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Free Report ) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,243 shares during the quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Subaru were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

