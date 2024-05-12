Sigma Planning Corp Sells 222,167 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 222,167 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,293,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,201,593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $182,570,000 after purchasing an additional 134,944 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 35,461 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.62.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $1,039,420,566.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 964,256,421 shares in the company, valued at $167,076,710,066.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $1,039,420,566.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 964,256,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,076,710,066.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,187,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,575,337. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $187.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.34 and a 200 day moving average of $162.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.25 and a 12 month high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

