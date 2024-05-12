Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative return on equity of 45.33% and a negative net margin of 3,257.30%. The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OMIC opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.51 and a quick ratio of 9.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. Singular Genomics Systems has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $30.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $0.95 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

