SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Cut to C$28.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.36.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SRU.UN opened at C$22.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$26.22.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

