Smith Douglas Homes (SDHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 12th, 2024

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHCGet Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Performance

SDHC opened at $30.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19. Smith Douglas Homes has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $32.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SDHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith Douglas Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.