Smith Douglas Homes (SDHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Performance

SDHC opened at $30.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19. Smith Douglas Homes has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $32.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SDHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith Douglas Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

