SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.71

Shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 48764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a market cap of $727.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $141,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $780,000.

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

