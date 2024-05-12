Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stake Boosted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Stock Down 2.7 %

SONY opened at $75.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.58 and its 200-day moving average is $88.66. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $100.94. The company has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

