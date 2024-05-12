Sound Group (SOGP) vs. Its Peers Financial Review

Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) is one of 115 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sound Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sound Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sound Group Competitors 1051 4472 10286 289 2.61

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 13.78%. Given Sound Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sound Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Sound Group has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sound Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Group $316.83 million $12.54 million 2.66 Sound Group Competitors $10.15 billion $1.91 billion -36,740.03

Sound Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sound Group. Sound Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Sound Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Sound Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sound Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Group 1.69% 8.71% 4.96% Sound Group Competitors -150.93% -53.46% -8.21%

Summary

Sound Group beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Sound Group Company Profile

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

