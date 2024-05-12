SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.74

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.74 and last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 66158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.48.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

