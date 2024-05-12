SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.91

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.91 and last traded at $40.81, with a volume of 184656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $38.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,723.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

