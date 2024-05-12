SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 30,845.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,723,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,786,000 after purchasing an additional 263,227 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7,237.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 178,903 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 138,197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,121,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,767,000 after acquiring an additional 108,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 131.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 94,582 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $74.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $76.26.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

