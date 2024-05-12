Spire Wealth Management Acquires 576 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of SCHF opened at $39.15 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

