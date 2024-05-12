Spire Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 25,500 PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PML. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 427,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 163,712 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 113,677 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 817.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 77,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 69,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PML opened at $8.32 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

