Spire Wealth Management Buys 145 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 52,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $97.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LYV

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.