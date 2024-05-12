Spire Wealth Management Buys 3,526 Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NCZ. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. now owns 37,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,664 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 927,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 156,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NCZ opened at $2.86 on Friday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

