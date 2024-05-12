Spire Wealth Management Buys 511 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 904.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

XLG stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.