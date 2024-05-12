Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lennar were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Lennar by 6,297.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,706,000 after buying an additional 651,924 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 47.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,486,000 after purchasing an additional 484,056 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lennar by 5.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,477,000 after purchasing an additional 366,983 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,866,000 after purchasing an additional 174,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE LEN opened at $162.93 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $172.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

