Spire Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,230,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,352,000 after buying an additional 131,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,570,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,117,000 after buying an additional 146,450 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,555,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,802,000 after purchasing an additional 174,391 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 14.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,221,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,749,000 after purchasing an additional 151,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,188,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,163,000 after buying an additional 35,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $129.62 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $106.69 and a 1 year high of $247.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.85.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.05.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

